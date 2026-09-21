World Soccer Magazine T-Shirt - Italia '90

Product
£15.00

More Information

World Soccer Magazine Front Cover T-Shirt

Italia ’90

You can forever remember Italia ’90 fondly with this exclusive T-shirt – memories of Pavarotti’s Nessun Dorma, Toto Schillaci’s goals for hosts Italy and Gazza’s tears will all be evoked by this special retro World Soccer T-shirt.