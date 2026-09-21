The Official World Soccer Annual 2027

Product
£9.99

More Information

OUT MID-OCTOBER 2026 - PRE ORDER YOUR COPY TODAY!

From the makers of World Soccer magazine...

Telling the complete story of the last year of football around the globe, including the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco, every major league in the world, plus some of our favourite stories and stars from the last year, the Official World Soccer Annual is the ultimate football year book.