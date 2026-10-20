Making of Messi

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Out mid-November 2026. Pre order your copy today!

This special 100-page bookazine tracks the “Making of Messi”, re-telling the Argentina icon’s story through the words of World Soccer’s experts, including his incredible breakthrough goal for Barcelona against Getafe, to winning several personal accolades (World Player of the Year and Golden Shoes) and every trophy club football has to offer amid conversations on where he stands among the footballing greats.

From ruling the football world at Barcelona, joining PSG and then carrying soccer on his shoulders as the face of football in the United States at Inter Miami, to “completing” football by winning the World Cup with Argentina in 2022 and saying goodbye to the international stage in 2026, this souvenir edition is packed with everything you need to know about the greatest footballer of all time.

Including exclusive interviews with the man himself, you’ll not only get to reminisce about Messi’s incredible exploits on the pitch and indulge in some nostalgic moments from the past, but also get to know him better off the pitch.