101 Greatest Soccer Rivalries…Ranked! showcases some of the biggest football clashes from across the globe. Red-hot, hostile derbies with politics, geography, history, religion or competitiveness at their hearts – from Rome to Cairo, Glasgow to Buenos Aires, Shanghai to Rio de Janeiro and more – are all ranked. But not content with feisty club contests, this special edition bookazine goes further, highlighting the biggest, deep-rooted rivalries on the international stage, and shining a light on the players and managers that thrived in heated, antagonistic showdowns. From Ronaldo and Messi’s enduring battle for on-pitch supremacy to bad-tempered duels between Keane and Vieira, and a deep dive into the fractious managerial meetings involving the likes of Mourinho, Guardiola, Ferguson and Wenger, 101 Greatest Soccer Rivalries…Ranked! is your ultimate guide to football’s most significant animosities.
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