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Total Carp

WHAT IS TOTAL CARP?

The UK's biggest-selling carp magazine.

If you are new to carp fishing or simply want to improve and catch more carp, there is only one magazine for you - Total Carp.

WHY YOU SHOULD SUBSCRIBE...

A subscription means you can enjoy all of this, plus plenty of other benefits such as making a major saving on the cover price and FREE postage. It's quick and easy to sign up and, whether you do it online or over the phone, our team is ready and waiting to get your new deal under way or extend your current package.

Publication Frequency

Total Carp magazine is four-weekly:
13 Issues = 1 Year
26 Issues = 2 years

Total Carp

This is a gift to start after Christmas

Annual Subscription
13 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments
£61.99
32% saving
£4.77 an issue (incl. postage)

2 Year Subscription
26 issues / one off payment

£128.99
29% saving
£4.96 an issue (incl. postage)
12 Month Subscription
13 issues / one off payment 
£69.99
23% saving
£5.38 an issue (incl. postage)

6 Monthly Subscription
Billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£32.99
21% saving
£5.50 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

£5.99 an issue
£5.99
View all single issues


Single Issues
Total Carp single issues
Merchandise
Total Carp products
Guides & Specials
Total Carp guides and specials
Books
Total Carp books

Merchandise

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Guides and Specials

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Total Carp Magazine - May 2025 Issue
From £5.99
Total Carp Magazine - April 2025 Issue
From £5.99
Total Carp Magazine - July 2025 Issue
From £5.99
Total Carp Magazine - June 2025 Issue
From £5.99


Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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