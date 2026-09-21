Total Carp Magazine - July 2025 Issue

FREE - 32-page Summer Bait Guide courtesy of Sticky Baits
The temperatures are soaring so don’t forget two vital bits of kit – suncream and July’s Total Carp; an issue full to the brim of stuff that’ll help you increase your PB!
Ian Russell explains his simple mono D Rig, cover star John Flewin recounts the capture of a colossal near-70lb common, and regular columnists Oz Holness, Oli Davies, Jules Cundiff and Matt Eaton all share a plethora of summer fishing tips, tricks and knowhow.
There are a staggering 20-plus pages of gear reviews, an interview with England football legend David Seaman, and Tom Stokes reveals the simple tactics that landed over 20 carp in less than 24 hours at Embryo’s new day-ticket venue. Not only that, but you can save up to £30 fishing that exact same venue with exclusive vouchers inside!
And if all that wasn’t enough, we discuss summer angling pressure, bear witness to some amazing sessions at Linear and Thorpe Lea, showcase the best reader catch reports and even throw in a FREE 32-page Summer Bait Guide courtesy of Sticky Baits… phew!
Now, go and get stuck in!
John Flewin’s monthly piece has been a favourite amongst readers since it started, his quirky attitude towards life and fishing is infectious, but we imagine even John didn’t foresee what was to come when he booked the trip to Lac Claudette.
Ahead of his Linear Fisheries Catch of the Day event with the charity Willow, we caught up with David Seaman for a Q&A on all things carp fishing.
Tom Stokes makes a return with a social session at Embryo’s, Baston Shallow Pit, a great new venue on the Lincolnshire and Peterborough border that works on a booking system. Better yet, you can get up to £30 off selected Embryo Venues!
As avid readers of Total Carp you will know Ian Russell’s middle name may as well be ‘Ronnie’ but here he explains why he sometimes uses something a little different.
The July issue for Oz is all about long links; the weed is at its peak and fishing amongst it can be the difference. He also talks about underwater cameras, perfect spots and fishing in general. Do not miss it.
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Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
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Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.