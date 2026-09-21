Total Carp Magazine - June 2025 Issue

FREE - 32-page Dynamite Baits 2025 Product Guide
Discover Adam’s day-ticket approach. If you have followed his work previously you will know it’s a no BS, no fluff, simple spin on things. As he often says on his Carp Academy channel – change your perspective on how you look at your carp fishing, for the better!
Ian Russell heads to a new lake on the Go Catch App, Mavericks Fishery, a deep two-acre irrigation pond with a decent stock of carp to go at. He and Jake make subtle changes to their approach to put multiple fish on the bank, proving the small percentages make all the difference.
A few of the lads from CC Moore head down to Embryo’s ultimate social venue to fish for some of the mega fish that reside in North Bank. Fishing a mixture of tactics between them with a couple of nights in hand, how do they get on?
This month, Trakker cameraman John Flewin gets out with a variety of anglers, Mr Frank Warwick to name one, his usual positive vibes throughout with a special week missing saved up for his next article.
The topic inside Matt Eaton’s mind this month is all about balancing hook baits, not only to the rig you are using but situationally speaking, as well as alongside certain free offerings. Just when you think Matt can’t think of another topic, he drops a belter into our inbox. Make sure not to miss this one.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.