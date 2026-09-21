TOTAL CARP MAGAZINE - JUNE 2025 ISSUE

FREE - 32-page Dynamite Baits 2025 Product Guide





Check out some of this month’s highlights...

In Session with Adam Penning

Discover Adam’s day-ticket approach. If you have followed his work previously you will know it’s a no BS, no fluff, simple spin on things. As he often says on his Carp Academy channel – change your perspective on how you look at your carp fishing, for the better!

Tour de Day-Ticket

Ian Russell heads to a new lake on the Go Catch App, Mavericks Fishery, a deep two-acre irrigation pond with a decent stock of carp to go at. He and Jake make subtle changes to their approach to put multiple fish on the bank, proving the small percentages make all the difference.

Social Season

A few of the lads from CC Moore head down to Embryo’s ultimate social venue to fish for some of the mega fish that reside in North Bank. Fishing a mixture of tactics between them with a couple of nights in hand, how do they get on?

A month in the life

This month, Trakker cameraman John Flewin gets out with a variety of anglers, Mr Frank Warwick to name one, his usual positive vibes throughout with a special week missing saved up for his next article.

Inside the mind

The topic inside Matt Eaton’s mind this month is all about balancing hook baits, not only to the rig you are using but situationally speaking, as well as alongside certain free offerings. Just when you think Matt can’t think of another topic, he drops a belter into our inbox. Make sure not to miss this one.



