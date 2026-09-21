Total Carp Magazine - May 2025 Issue

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TOTAL CARP MAGAZINE - MAY 2025 ISSUE

FREE INSIDE! - 24-page Gemini Carp Tackle 2025 Product Guide


This month...

The buzz of the spring is properly alive!

This month has been another whirlwind, down to Wales with Ian Russell as part of our Tour De Day Ticket series and it was a blinder, with loads and loads of carp caught!

The May issue is jam-packed full of good stuff as usual – we have a full breakdown from Rob Burgess on his solid bag setup, the rig, the lead arrangement and how he ties it all, with Oz Holness on the cover and inside he talks about the importance weed has on fishing and how to combat it in the warmer months. We also find out that Neil Spooner is indeed a mortal after he has a tough session at Norton Disney.

At Total Carp we are known for our gear reviews and this month sees an exclusive look at the new Fortis Waders at a whopping 170 quid! Are they worth it? If that’s out of your budget we’ve got the new Vass 650 waders if you want a modest, understated set at half the price, we’ll let you be the judge…

All this and more inside the May issue.

Be lucky