Total Carp Magazine - May 2025 Issue

FREE INSIDE! - 24-page Gemini Carp Tackle 2025 Product Guide
This month...
The buzz of the spring is properly alive!
This month has been another whirlwind, down to Wales with Ian Russell as part of our Tour De Day Ticket series and it was a blinder, with loads and loads of carp caught!
The May issue is jam-packed full of good stuff as usual – we have a full breakdown from Rob Burgess on his solid bag setup, the rig, the lead arrangement and how he ties it all, with Oz Holness on the cover and inside he talks about the importance weed has on fishing and how to combat it in the warmer months. We also find out that Neil Spooner is indeed a mortal after he has a tough session at Norton Disney.
At Total Carp we are known for our gear reviews and this month sees an exclusive look at the new Fortis Waders at a whopping 170 quid! Are they worth it? If that’s out of your budget we’ve got the new Vass 650 waders if you want a modest, understated set at half the price, we’ll let you be the judge…
All this and more inside the May issue.
Be lucky
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.