TOTAL CARP MAGAZINE - APRIL 2025 ISSUE
FREE INSIDE! - 32-page Sticky Baits Ultimate Spring Bait Guide
CONTENTS
12 EVERY SECOND COUNTS
Oli Davies reflects on some successful spring fishing!
20 BIG-CARP MINDSET
In Simon Crow’s big-carp series he touches on the things that grace us all, something you may only sway in your favour but can never fully learn or harness.
27 CATCH A CARP A MONTH
Neil Spooner reveals two of his favourite tactics for spring – solid bags and zigs.
32 TOUR DE DAY TICKET
Ian Russell and Jake Addison kick off a new series down in Essex!
38 STARTING FROM SCRATCH
Scott Lloyd is here with all the answers and heaps of advice on the best practices of hitting the ground running!
45 IN SESSION
Freezing temperatures, frozen lakes, fishing conditions don’ get much tougher than this. But can George Treadwell manage a bite down at the Go Catch venue, Blasford hill?
52 CARP SCENE
If you’ve caught a big carp, a PB carp, your first carp… or just a nice carp – we want to see it, and you could win a prize from Sticky Baits!
60 COMPETITION
Here’s your chance to win a Thinking Anglers luggage bundle worth £329.89
62 Q&A
You supply the questions about your carp fishing, our experts supply the answers, and Dynamite, Carp Spirit and Okuma supply the prizes!
68 TALKING POINT
We asked five top anglers how they go about selecting the right swim.
72 JULES’ MONTHLY MUSINGS
Julian Cundiff thankfully waves goodbye to the winter and looks ahead to spring.
74 RIG ANATOMY
Big-Carp Mindset star Mark Holmes ties up his weighed hook rig, certainly an unconventional rig but one that’s caught him loads of big carp, and with the popularity of other weighed rigs like the ‘shot on the hook’ rig, you can see why!
78 THE GEAR PAGES
Kickstart your spring with some new gear for the new season.
108 VENUE FILES
Three more great venues to try, in association with Catch, the booking website and app.
110 COPY AND PASTE
Baitworks Manager, Mike Holly sheds light on a forgotten but effective method – paste. Not a rig or tackle tweak, but a baiting edge that’s rarely talked about.
114 A MONTH IN THE LIFE
John Flewin is a wealth of knowledge both in front of, and behind a camera so sit back and enjoy his first instalment of this new series.
120 INSIDE THE MIND
With the weather warming, and the weed growing, the need for leaders increases by the day, Matt Eaton talks all things leaders inside this months article.
126 HOW TO…
Learn how to Tie Cashy’s Low Rider Rig
128 TALES, EDGES & REFLECTIONS
Oz Holness goes on a guest trip to the famous St Ives Lagoon with his good friend Tom Stokes.
134 ICONS
The history of Longfield and the Longfield 40 that was once part of the famous Yeoveney brace.
136 HAVE YOUR SAY
Loyal reader Paul has some questions about an upcoming France trip.
138 QUICK QUESTIONS
This month Nash angler and content creator, Henry Lennon answers our quickfire questions.
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