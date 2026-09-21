Profi Est. 89 Embroidered Logo Polo Shirt

Product
£24.99

More Information

Features:

Taped neck

Cuffed sleeves

Side vents

Twin needle hem

Cut out label

 

Garment Fit - Regular

Fabric - 100% Cotton

Weight - 180gsm

SizeSMLXL2XL3XL
Half chest (cm)485256606468
Body length (cm)707274767880
Tolerance +/- 2cm