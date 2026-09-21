Future Farmer Children's T-Shirt

Product
£21.99

More Information

The 100%* cotton Jersey is an unusually hearty 185gsm for substantial softness. The fabric is pre-washed so it starts out fitting great and stays that way.

 

Features

100%* cotton pre-shrunk jersey knit

Seamless twin needle 7/8" collar

Taped neck and shoulders

Twin needle sleeve and bottom hems

Quarter turned to eliminate centre crease

 

*Fabric

Red and Black: 100% Cotton

Sport Grey: 90% Cotton, 10% Polyester

 

Weight

185gsm