John Deere - The Modern Era

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John Deere is one of the best known farm machinery manufacturers in the world. Its instantly-recognisable green and yellow tractors, combines and forage harvesters have been helping farmers feed people around the world since the company was founded by its namesake blacksmith back in 1837.

Now you can enjoy reading a host of insightful features and test reports covering some of the company’s most significant machines. Featuring in-depth articles published from 2010 to the present day, ‘John Deere – the modern era’ provides a fascinating insight into the design, features and operation of a wide range of equipment. Written by a team of highly experienced agricultural journalists, this lavishly illustrated collection will appeal to anyone with an interest in farming and farm machinery.


Product details:

  • 116 pages

  • Perfect bound

  • Softback 