Improve Your Life - Sleep your way to a Healthier Life

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NEW! From Top Sante

Improve your life – Sleep your way to a healthier life

STRUGGLING TO SLEEP?
You are not alone. Most of us have periods in our lives when we struggle to drift off after a hectic day or lie awake in the early hours. It can lead to more stressful days and concern, not least because sleeplessness can lead to weight gain and certain health conditions. Don’t despair — our sleep-focussed publication brings you the latest in expert thinking on re-setting your bodyclock and creating optimal conditions for night-long slumber. Plus, we discover the benefits of dreaming and share the products that can help you wake refreshed and beautiful.

IN THIS SPECIAL EDITION
Sleep myths busted
CBD oil — the new sleep solution
How to give your brain a break
Sleep yourself slimmer
Why scents, light and sound matter
Soothing foods and drinks