Improve Your Life #3 - Create a New You

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Improve Your Life

CREATE A NEW YOU

Feel brighter, lose weight, think clearer and emerge healthier


It’s a new decade as well as a new year, so to celebrate this feeling of renewal, the team at Top Santé have 100 pages of anti-ageing beauty tips, waist-whittling ﬁtness advice, brainboosting health tips, simple happiness tweaks, and much more that you can use all year round. Our readers will feel ready to embrace new beginnings with a smile on their face and a spring in their step, thanks to the Create a New You bookazine

THIS SPECIAL EDITION INCLUDES FEATURES SUCH AS…

Channeling your natural energy

Decluttering your mind

Looking slimmer using simple posture techniques

Strengthening your mind with creativity

A new year walking plan

Expert lead gym-tweaks

How to revamp your beauty regime

A 7-day happiness boosting diet