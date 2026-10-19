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This England

For all who love our green and pleasant land


What is This England?

This England is the quarterly magazine for everyone who loves England’s scenery, heritage, history and people.

Launched in 1968 with the light-hearted slogan, “as refreshing as a pot of tea” and with a mission of “poetry not politics”, it is packed with absorbing articles, beautiful photography and uplifting stories and poems celebrating all that is best about England.

Why you should subscribe...

A subscription means you can enjoy all of this, plus plenty of other benefits such as making a major saving on the cover price and postage. It is quick and easy to sign up and, whether you do it online or over the phone, our team is ready and waiting to get your new deal underway or extend your current package.

This England

This is a gift to start after Christmas

Annual Subscription
4 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£18.99
32% saving
£4.75 an issue (incl. postage)
3 Year Subscription
12 issues / one off payment
£57.99
30% saving
£4.83 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
8 issues / one off payment
£39.49
29% saving
£4.94 an issue (incl. postage)
1 Year Subscription
4 issues / one off payment
£21.49
23% saving
£5.37 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

£5.95 an issue
£5.95
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Single Issues
This England single issues
Merchandise
This England products
Guides & Specials
This England guides and specials
Books
This England books

Merchandise

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This England 2027 Calendar
From £11.99

Guides and Specials

> View All
This England Historic Homes Bookazine
From £9.99
Explore England Bookazine
From £9.99


Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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