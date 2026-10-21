This England Historic Homes Bookazine

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This England Historic Homes – on-sale 27th May 2026

Brought to you by This England, the quarterly bible for all who love our green and pleasant land, the Historic Homes bookazine is a round-up of 50 of the most wonderful historic homes in the country.

This 100 page coffee table bookazine features in-depth articles on stately homes, castles and houses to visit, featuring indulgent photography of interiors and gardens, as well current and historical  insights to bring these magnificent locations to life.