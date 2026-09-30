This England 2027 Calendar

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£11.99

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This England 2027 Calendar

Note - Calendar cover images may change 

Celebrate the beauty of England through the seasons with This England’s Country Calendar 2027

Let the coming year take you on a picturesque journey across our green and pleasant land, with a selection of stunning photographs and evocative poetry capturing the spirit of the English counties in all their glory.

Each month is accompanied by a selection of key dates, including saints' days, anniversaries, and public holidays, to guide and enrich your year. There's space beside each day to add your own notes.

Printed on premium paper and presented in a robust envelope, the calendar makes a thoughtful gift for anyone who cherishes England's landscapes and quiet charm, and it promises to bring joy long after the final page is turned. 