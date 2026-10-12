RCM&E November 2026 showcases a wide range of radio-controlled aviation projects, events and reviews. Highlights include the completion of Tony Ray’s detailed Tiger Moth build, a flight test of AviNationRC’s Horten Ho-229 twin EDF flying wing, and the second part of Phil Stone’s Correx Aermacchi Impala PSS glider project. The issue also covers the BMFA Nationals, the FAI Scale World Championships, large-scale scale aircraft modelling, new charging technology and reflections on 50 years of Chris Foss Designs.