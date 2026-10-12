What is Radio Control Models & Electronics (RCM&E)

Welcome to RCM&E. In each issue, we aim to bring to our worldwide readership the very best selection of radio control model aircraft news, views and kit reviews, alongside informative and entertaining feature articles covering each and every aspect of the diverse model flying and building hobby.

Whether you are interested in radios, warbirds, gliders, electric power, IC or petrol engines, jets, multirotors, new tech, traditional modelling or the latest techniques, we aim to cover the R/C model flying hobby in all its aspects. Not only that but each issue contains at least one full-size model building plan.

Why subscribe to RCM&E?



A subscription means you can enjoy all of this, plus plenty of other benefits such as making a major saving on the cover price and FREE postage. It's quick and easy to sign up and, whether you do it online or over the phone, our team is ready and waiting to get your new deal underway or extend your current package.