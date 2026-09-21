Practical skills and exciting aircraft fill this issue, beginning with a simple workshop project for accurately measuring control-surface movement. There’s extensive coverage of the hugely popular Weston Park model show, while the review team flies Pilot-RC’s colourful Slick 84 aerobatic model, XFly-Model’s compact J-65 business jet, Fly Wing’s four-bladed MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter and E-flite’s latest Conscendo 2.0m electric soarer. Chris Williams concludes construction of the quarter-scale Sperber Junior with the second free plan instalment. Regular contributors also explore sport flying, 3D printing, useful measuring tools and protective tapes, joined by readers’ models, club news and event listings.