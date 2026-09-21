This issue combines practical building guidance with a broad selection of models and flying styles. John Sweatman explains the design and construction of his home-grown Otto sailplane, while Jeff Barringer demonstrates how resin moulding can produce repeatable scale details. There’s also a report from the Popham Model Show and reviews of Seagull Models’ imposing Shock Cub and Hacker’s precision Aerix indoor aerobat. The first part of the free Sperber Junior plan begins construction of Chris Williams’s quarter-scale classic glider. Regular columns cover retro radio control, scale soaring, drone soccer and a turbine-powered T-45 Goshawk, supported by news, products, letters and events.