Indoor scale flying takes centre stage in this issue with a report from the UK’s premier national event at Wolverhampton University. The review team builds and flies VQ Models’ DH.82 Tiger Moth, the retro-inspired Astro Junior and XFly-Model’s quick-assembly X1500 Twin FPV platform. Two free plans provide even more workshop entertainment: Alex Dalidis’s characterful Zig-Zag biplane and the concluding sheets for Graham McAllister’s Hornet Moth. Elsewhere, the regular experts discuss Scottish F3A aerobatics, 3D-printed aircraft, covering mishaps and returning to model jets, alongside the latest news, letters, new equipment, marketplace listings and a comprehensive events guide.