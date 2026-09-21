This issue offers a lively mixture of building, flying and technical inspiration for radio-control aircraft enthusiasts. Investigate the wingtip thrusters used by Elster Jet display models, learn how 3D-printed components can enhance foam-board aircraft and visit the impressive Faszination Modellbau show in Friedrichshafen. Reviews put E-flite’s Sportix 1.1m aerobat and Fly Wing’s Bell 412 scale helicopter through their paces, while the free plan provides Graham McAllister’s attractive de Havilland DH.87B Hornet Moth. Regular columnists cover scale soaring, slope flying, indoor models and workshop discoveries, complemented by readers’ aircraft, new products, club news and forthcoming events.