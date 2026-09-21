This issue celebrates old-school Ford tuning with carburettors, camshafts and free-flowing exhausts taking centre stage. Featured cars include a Pinto-powered Mk2 Escort van, an I4 RS2000-engined Mk2 Fiesta, a US-influenced Mk3 Cortina 2000E and a period-perfect Cortina 1600E. Readers can follow the garden restoration of a Mk3 Capri Ghia and admire a Series 2 Escort RS Turbo returned to factory-fresh condition. Practical advice covers twin-choke carb upgrades, classic engine choices, tuning tips and building an engine cradle. There is also drag-racing and historic rally action, ongoing project updates and a comprehensive buying guide to the sought-after Capri 280.