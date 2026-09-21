This issue puts handling and stopping power centre stage with an extensive suspension and brakes special packed with upgrade advice, affordable modifications and track-day tips. Featured cars include a deceptively standard-looking turbocharged Fiesta XR2, a wild F20C-powered Mk2 Escort Sport, a beautifully prepared 1967 Mustang Fastback and a family-restored Granada Ghia X. There is also an inspiring Anglia 105E project, a rare Mk6 Escort RS2000 and the remarkable restoration of a competition-proven Group 1 Capri. Step-by-step technical guides cover fitting Fiesta coil-overs and refurbishing brake systems, while an in-depth Sierra Cosworth buying guide helps readers find the right example.