This special 164-page issue celebrates 50 years of the Ford Fiesta, exploring the story behind Ford’s groundbreaking supermini through model guides, rare editions and memorable feature cars. Highlights include a factory-fresh Fiesta Bravo, a beautifully restored Mk2 XR2 and ten standout Fiestas from the magazine’s archives. Elsewhere, readers can discover a custom V6 Corsair, a uniquely styled Sapphire, a restored Capri 1.6 LS and an Escort Estate project destined for wedding duties. Technical content covers the Fiesta’s BC gearbox, road-trip preparation and line locks, alongside an Mk6 Fiesta ST buying guide, rally action, project updates and new products.