What's in the issue

Classic American November 2026 celebrates the people, cars and stories that define America’s motoring heritage. Highlights include a beautifully preserved 1971 Chevrolet Corvette C3 Convertible, a rare and highly original 1965 Dodge Coronet Wagon, and a fascinating 1959 Buick Electra 225 with diplomatic origins. The issue also marks the 100th anniversary of Route 66, profiles legendary Chrysler designer Virgil Exner, explores affordable modern-classic American cars, and reports from major drag racing and truck events.