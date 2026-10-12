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Classic American

UK's No.1 American Car magazine - everything from fins &amp; chrome land yachts to rip-snorting American muscle cars.

What is Classic American?

From prewar pioneers through to 1960s Detroit muscle and on to modern metal, this leading monthly magazine celebrates the style and glamour of cars and trucks made in the US of A.

Why you should subscribe...

A subscription means you can enjoy all of this, plus plenty of other benefits such as making a major saving on the cover price and FREE postage. It's quick and easy to sign up and, whether you do it online or over the phone, our team is ready and waiting to get your new deal underway or extend your current package.

Classic American

This is a gift to start after Christmas

Annual Subscription
12 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£52.99
32% saving
£4.42 an issue (incl. postage)
3 Year Subscription
36 issues / one off payment
£162.99
30% saving
£4.53 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
24 issues / one off payment
£110.99
29% saving
£4.62 an issue (incl. postage)

6 Monthly Subscription
6 issues / billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£27.99
28% saving
£4.67 an issue (incl. postage)
1 Year Subscription
12 issues / one off payment
£57.99
26% saving
£4.83 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

£5.50 an issue
£5.50
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Single Issues
Classic American single issues
Merchandise
Classic American products
Guides & Specials
Classic American guides and specials
Books
Classic American books

Merchandise

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Classic American August 2023 Issue
From £5.25
Back Issue Classic American
From £5.35
Classic American July 2023 Issue
From £5.25
Classic American Magazine Binder
From £13.99

Guides and Specials

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Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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