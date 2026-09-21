Classic American October 2026 celebrates 60 years of the Chevrolet Camaro with a major history feature and a stunning 1972 Camaro SS 396 cover star. The issue also gets behind the wheel of a perfectly restored wartime Willys Jeep, profiles a V8-powered 1990 Chevrolet C1500 Sport pick-up, and showcases a beautifully crafted 1936 Ford Three-Window Coupe custom. Plus there’s coverage of the Chelsea Cruise and Rally of the Giants, American Super Stock action, market news, reader stories and classic Americana.