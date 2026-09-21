This issue celebrates 60 years of the Dodge Charger, tracing the early development of this celebrated Mopar icon and presenting an immaculately restored 1968 Charger 440 R/T. Other featured classics include a prize-winning V8 Ford Falcon Sprint Convertible and a beautifully restored 1959 Pontiac Bonneville. Readers can also discover the career of influential Ford designer Eugene Bordinat and meet a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air prepared for hillclimb competition. Event coverage takes in Stars & Stripes at Tatton Park and the latest American Super Stock rounds, while market updates, junkyard discoveries, model news, period advertising and a pull-out poster provide even more Americana.