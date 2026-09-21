This issue gets up close with a magnificent 1968 Cadillac Coupe DeVille, an imposing American luxury car cherished by its long-term UK owner. Ford fans can discover a beautifully restored Mustang Convertible originally ordered by Henry Ford II, while pre-war elegance comes courtesy of a Packard Super Eight Touring Limousine. The story of influential General Motors designer Bill Mitchell provides fascinating historical insight, and a restored 1968 Pontiac GTO upgraded to Ram Air II specification supplies the muscle. Reports from the Carlisle Swap Meet, Chryslers at Brooklands and American Super Stock join market news, junkyard finds, scale models and nostalgic period promotions.