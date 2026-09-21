This Ford Summer Special stars an immaculate Mustang Mach 1 and counts down ten of the most memorable Mustang showstoppers. A distinctive 1965 Ford F100 blends muscular performance with authentic patina, while a road test puts the formidable 2026 Ram Power Wagon through its paces. Further features explore a UK-based 1946 Chrysler New Yorker Convertible and a modified 1970 Pontiac Firebird chosen for its bold looks and everyday appeal. The issue also visits Belgium’s Moparty gathering and follows the opening rounds of the American Super Stock season, alongside market updates, event listings, junkyard discoveries, period advertising and a collectable pull-out poster.