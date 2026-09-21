This issue celebrates American luxury, muscle and imagination, beginning with an exceptional 1988 Lincoln Town Car originally supplied new to the UK. A dramatic Pro-Street 1968 Ford Torino Cobra Jet demonstrates one enthusiast’s passion for performance, while a low-mileage Plymouth Belvedere recalls the golden era of Super Stock racing. Readers can also admire a 1958 Edsel Pacer Convertible and follow the restoration of a 1970 Buick GS350. A special feature revisits attention-grabbing 1960s concepts, from the Mako Shark to Mustang I, while dashcam tests, junkyard discoveries, event listings, period advertisements, market news and a pull-out poster complete the issue.