What is Classic American?

From prewar pioneers through to 1960s Detroit muscle and on to modern metal, this leading monthly magazine celebrates the style and glamour of cars and trucks made in the US of A.

Why you should subscribe...

A subscription means you can enjoy all of this, plus plenty of other benefits such as making a major saving on the cover price and FREE postage. It's quick and easy to sign up and, whether you do it online or over the phone, our team is ready and waiting to get your new deal underway or extend your current package.