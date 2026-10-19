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Match Fishing


WHAT IS MATCH FISHING?

Match Fishing is regarded as THE magazine for the competitive angler.

WHY YOU SHOULD SUBSCRIBE...

A subscription means you can enjoy all of this, plus plenty of other benefits such as making a major saving on the cover price and FREE postage. It's quick and easy to sign up and, whether you do it online or over the phone, our team is ready and waiting to get your new deal under way or extend your current package.



Match Fishing

This is a gift to start after Christmas

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Match Fishing single issues
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Match Fishing products
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Match Fishing guides and specials
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Match Fishing books

Merchandise

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Angling Heroes DVD - Darren Cox
From £0.99
Angling Legends Steve Parton 1949-2013 DVD
From £0.99
Match Fishing Live DVDs - Volumes 1 to 6
From £14.99
Angling Heroes DVD - Tom Pickering
From £0.99

Guides and Specials

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Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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