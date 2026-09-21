Angling Legends Steve Parton 1949-2013 DVD

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When Steve Parton suddenly died in 2013 , modern fly fishing lost one of its true pioneers - few anglers have managed to catch specimen trout as consistently as him.

There wasn't much Steve didn't know about, or have an opinion on, so pour yourself a drink, sit back and enjoy this tribute to a great angler and a lovely man.