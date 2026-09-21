Angling Heroes DVD - Darren Cox

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Darren Cox is one of the few top match anglers to combine a first class business background with success on the bank. In this DVD from the DHP stable, the boss of Garbolino UK talks about his rise to the pinnacle of both the sport and the fishing tackle trade.