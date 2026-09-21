Corvette - The Ultimate Guide to the USA's Iconic Supercar

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Chevrolet Corvette

There are few cars that define American motoring culture more than the Chevrolet Corvette. Since 1953, when it was first introduced, the Corvette has embodied American muscle car performance and iconic design. From the publishers of Fast Car, Retro Cars and Classics Monthly, this 100-page book aims to celebrate the very best of this automotive legend. From a detailed rundown of all the models produced over seven decades, to buying advice and practical insight, this Corvette souvenir guide aims to be the definitive keepsake for any enthusiast of this definitive American performance car.

 