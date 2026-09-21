Classics World BEST BUYS 2025

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There’s never been a better time to buy a classic – and this round-up of the best classics to buy in 2025 will prove your essential guide. Inside, you’ll find everything from sporting GTs and classic convertibles to family estates and everything in between with expert tips on what to look for, the best models and what to pay. Meanwhile, real-life road tests tell you what they’re actually like to drive today.