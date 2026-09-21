Ford Capri T-Shirt

Product
£25.00

More Information

Ford Capri T-Shirt

Classic tee with the iconic Capri outline. Available in a variety of sizes and colours.

Product details and features:

2-layer collar with elastane

Shoulder to shoulder neck tape

Tear away neck label

Garment Fit - Regular

Fabric - 100% Supercarded organic Cotton

Weight - 140gsm

Sizing:

Size

XS

S

M

L

XL

2XL

Chest to fit (inches)

35-36

36-38

38-40

41-42

43-44

45-47