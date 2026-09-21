Classic American August 2023 Issue

In the August 2023 issue of Classic American:
• We check out a really nice 1968 Dodge Coronet who’s owner has built it to the highest racing spec. Only problem? It’s too nice to race!
• Meet one lucky couple who decided to build their own bespoke camper van using a 1965 Ford Econoline van as the basis. What a refreshing change from a VW camper…
• This 1946 Hudson was assembled in Australia using an Australian body that gives it a unique and special look. These days it’s relocated to the UK…
• 1979 Pontiac Trans Am. This resto-mod late Seventies Pontiac has all the Seventies Swagger of a period Trans Am, with the platform and running gear of the latest performance car.
• Get the latest show reports from this year’s Beaulieu American and Custom car show and the Classic American Stars & Stripes show!
Classic American celebrates the style, history and glamour of cars and trucks from the US of A, from prewar pioneers to modern metal. Packed with fantastic feature cars, the latest news and events from the UK and across the pond, scrap yard discoveries, restorations, workshops, scale autos and more, you don’t want to miss the August 2023 issue!
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Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.