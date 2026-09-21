220 Triathlon - The Ultimate Triathlon Training Manual

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Whether you are targeting your first novice triathlon or your hundredth Ironman, there’s no doubt about it – triathlon comes with a lot of training to juggle.

 

As well as the three disciplines – swim, bike and run – you’ll need to find the right kit, juggle your training and make sure you’re hitting all your nutritional needs.

 

In the pages of the Ultimate Triathlon Training Manual you’ll find all this and more. Over 132-pages packed with expert information, written by leading coaches and athletes, you’ll find:


  • Easy-to-follow training plans for all distances
  • Swim, bike and run sessions to add to your training
  • Cutting edge gear and training tips
  • Proven hacks to make Ironman achievable
  • Nutritional advice for before, during and after racing