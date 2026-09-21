The Ultimate Guide to Open-Water Swimming

Product
£9.99

More Information

The Ultimate Guide to Open-Water Swimming will give you everything you need to train and race to the best of your potential. New from the publishers of 220 Triathlon magazine, over 100 info-packed pages it will help and inspire swimmers of all levels. Beginners will gain the knowledge they need to swim in lakes, rivers and the sea safely and more experienced swimmers will gain the racing edge needed to succeed in open-water events.

 

Inside readers will find:

How to swim safely in open water

Essential open-water swimming kit

Advice from leading swimming coaches

Essential pool training sessions

Ways to improve front crawl technique

How to choose an open-water swimming event


Specifications:

From the makers of 220 Triathlon

Perfect Bound  

A4 

100 pages 

Cover price £9.99

On -sale – Friday 24th April 26