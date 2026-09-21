Aquapac Small Trailproof Tote Bag Blue

Product
£25.00

More Information

Aquapac Small TrailProof Tote Bag

A colourful way to carry your bits around – whether at the seaside in summer, or in the winter rain.

A brilliant gift for anybody who likes the outdoor life. For him or for her – it's a genuinely unisex product.

Key Features
The small size is perfect for small valuables like phones and passports and wallets, while the large size will take laptops and the like.
The tough 500D Vinyl will resist scrapes and abrasion.
The all-welded construction seals out any water.
A rain-flap protects your essentials from the weather.
You can move the shoulder strap to the top, making for a larger-capacity 'shopper' style.
Comfortable shoulder strap.
Lash points for a cycle light.
Materials: 500D polyester-reinforced PVC tarpaulin
Dimensions: 23.9 x 19 cm
Weight: 187g

How waterproof are they?
IPX3: They're Splashproof (protected against water falling as a spray falling at any angle up to 60º from vertical)