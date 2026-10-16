Your Horse November 2026 is packed with practical training, horse care and winter management advice for owners and riders. Highlights include Oliver Townend’s emotional tribute to the legendary Ballaghmor Class, exclusive previews of Your Horse Live, and expert training from Dan Greenwood, Nina Gill and Lyla Cansfield on developing bigger paces, polework and bridleless communication. There’s also veterinary guidance on EOTRH, forage shortages, senior horse care, coat management, feeding and winter essentials.