Your Horse October 2026 focuses on helping horses and riders stay happy, healthy and motivated. Features include advice on rediscovering enjoyment in competition, riding a correct shoulder-in, welfare-focused training methods and the qualities that make ex-racehorses rewarding partners. The issue also explores cellulitis, retirement planning for veteran horses, forage shortages, drought-damaged grazing recovery, beach-riding adventures, girth tests, feeding youngsters and practical horse-care guidance.