This issue opens Ros Canter’s medal-winning training toolbox, revealing world-class techniques that riders can adapt for their own horses. Psychology-based exercises help tackle confidence wobbles, while practical schooling advice addresses tension, pony responsiveness and the finishing touches required when retraining an ex-racehorse. Care features explain how trust encourages willingness, how nutrition can support senior horses and what head nods, hip hikes and shortened strides reveal about lameness. With possible forage shortages ahead, experts also examine hay availability and water-saving strategies. Readers can discover why walking benefits every horse, meet television presenter Jules Hudson and compare 11 everyday headcollars in a useful equipment test.