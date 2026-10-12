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This issue explores the habits and horsemanship behind Ros Canter’s success, revealing practical principles that everyday riders can use to help their horses thrive. Training features explain how to establish a reliable showjumping canter, progressively school a Thoroughbred and build a willing partnership through a better understanding of how horses learn. A special section celebrates ponies, with advice for adult riders and exercises designed to unlock the potential of smaller mounts. Katie Jerram-Hunnable discusses keeping veterans enthusiastic under saddle, while veterinary coverage examines joint injections. Further features celebrate riding families, royal equestrians, horse-inspired books, responsible show preparation and effective fly control.