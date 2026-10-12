This competition-focused issue reveals how to create a winning first impression through immaculate turnout, beautiful manes and tails, stress-free loading and efficient tack care. Katie Jerram-Hunnable shares the methods that keep veteran star Barbers Shop fit, happy and enjoying his work, while Sarah Bullimore offers solutions for a stronger, more secure lower leg. An inspiring case study follows an anxious horse’s dressage transformation, and another feature explains how to develop a raw ex-racehorse into a confident riding partner. Readers will also find invaluable guidance on farrier preparation, steroid treatments and travelling, plus an interview with horse-loving The Traitors star Reverend Lisa Coupland.