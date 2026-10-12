This issue helps riders build confidence, protect their horses and prepare for the unexpected. Legendary eventer Lucinda Green explains how equine vision affects jumping, while practical exercises tackle rider asymmetry, self-doubt, straightness and dressage centre lines. Fitness advice shows how to develop a stronger, safer horse, and welfare specialists discuss how improved anatomical understanding is creating kinder horsemanship. The dedicated insurance section explains essential hacking cover, veteran policies and how to choose appropriate protection. Readers will also find advice for strengthening Thoroughbred feet and fire-proofing a yard, alongside reports from Badminton, grassroots eventing and an affectionate celebration of the indispensable lorry dog.